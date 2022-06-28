Chase Hudson, a.k.a. Lil Huddy, might have just thrown shade at ex-girlfriend Charli D’Amelio in a recent Instagram post a day after news dropped that she was dating his friend Landon Barker. “Damn, that’s crazy so … party at mine tn?” Chase captioned the post on June 28, 2022.

Are Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Dating?

Charli and Landon are “in the early stages of dating,” a source told J-14 on June 27, 2022. “They are enjoying getting to know each other.”

The new couple, both 18, first fueled romance rumors after being photographed leaving Barker’s concert together in June. The rumors then heated up after the two TikTok stars both shared Instagram Stories of new tattoos they received from the same Los Angeles-based artist (@ar.bel) later that month. The lovebirds were also just spotted holding hands in New York City on June 27, 2022.

Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio Relationship Drama Explained

Chase and Charli dated each other on and off from January 2019 to the beginning of 2022. Their relationship was drama-filled, as they broke up in April 2020 after rumors spread that Chase cheated on Charli. They would later have a public falling out in July 2020, when Chase posted a since-deleted photo (that was quickly screenshotted and reposted by fans) from his notes app that seemingly called out his friends and other influencers for their alleged infidelities.

She then called him out via Twitter and said, “Stop deflecting your actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility chase. Want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?”

The duo would later get back together up until early 2022, although it’s unclear exactly what went down between the two. Chase no longer follows Charli on Instagram as of June 28, 2022, but Charli still follows Chase.

Are Chase Hudson and Landon Barker Friends?

Chase and Landon have been friends for a little while, even starring in Machine Gun Kelly‘s Downfalls High film together. Landon, who is Travis Barker’s son, posted a TikTok as early as January 2022 of Chase recording music at Travis’ studio. Additionally, Chase was a guest at Travis and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in Italy in May 2022.

As of June 28, 2022, Chase and Landon have unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.