How Long Have Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Been Dating?

The internet personalities first sparked romance rumors in June 2022. At the time a source told J-14 that the duo were “in the early stages of dating.” The insider added, “They are enjoying getting to know each other.”

While the pair have kept things under wraps since going public, they have been spotted holding hands at various events. Not to mention, Charli and Landon love to pack on the PDA. The cuties shared a photo of them kissing via Instagram Stories in July 2022, which nearly broke the internet. In the mirror selfie, Charli had her hand on Landon’s cheek as they shared a sweet kiss. His arms were wrapped around the TikTok star’s waist.

Is There Drama Between Charli D’Amelio, Landon Barker and Chase Hudson?

When rumors between Charli and Landon first started swirling, her ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson — otherwise known as Lil Huddy — shared some pretty cryptic messages on social media. He also release the song “All the Things I Hate About You,” which fans have speculated is about Charli.

Charli and Chase were first linked together in December 2019, and had some ups and downs throughout their time together. However, it’s unclear when they officially split.

“Having a public relationship is hard. My relationship with Charli was publicized everywhere,” Chase said of his and Charli’s romance during Netflix’s Hype House series. “What really starts to take a toll on you is just the way that you’re judged. … It’s like hard to keep yourself together all the time when people have a thought or a tweet. It constantly stressed us out.”

While the budding musician has made his feelings about the situation pretty clear, both Landon and Charli have stayed out of the drama online. From the look of it, the couple is just loving spending time together!

