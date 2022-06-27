Are the rumors true?! Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker have sparked dating rumors after repeatedly being spotted together. So, are the two an item? Scroll to find out more!

“They’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages,” an insider told People.

Charli and Landon, both 18, first fueled romance rumors after being photographed leaving Barker’s concert together in June. The rumors then heated up after the two TikTok stars both shared Instagram stories of new tattoos they received from the same Los Angeles-based artist (@ar.bel) later that month.

The two were also reportedly spotted leaving a party together for Charli’s sister Dixie’s debut album a letter to me in Los Angeles the same week. It looks like things are just starting to heat up!

Who Has Charli D’Amelio Dated?

This will be Charli’s first rumored romance since she and TikToker Chase Hudson ended things earlier this year. Although it’s unclear when they actually broke up, the couple were originally linked together in December 2019.

Chase reflected on his on-again, off-again relationship with Charli during the Netflix Hype House reality show.

“Having a public relationship is hard. My relationship with Charli was publicized everywhere,” he said during the show. “What really starts to take a toll on you is just the way that you’re judged. … It’s like hard to keep yourself together all the time when people have a thought or a tweet. It constantly stressed us out.”

Who Is Landon Barker?

Landon is the son of Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, who recently married Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year. Landon’s introduction to fame started as early as when he was only 2 years old, on a reality TV show called Meet the Barkers, which ran for two seasons starting in April 2005. The show followed his parents Travis and Shanna Moakler and his little sister, Alabama.

The 18-year-old became quite the social media star after posting TikToks of his new Kardashian-Jenner in-laws. Landon has also taken after his father by exploring a career in music, rapping and singing under the name OTG Landon. He dropped his first single “Don’t Need Her” in October 2018 and has since released three additional songs.

He also furthered his songwriting career, as he was featured in Machine Gun Kelly’s 2022 song “die in california,” which he helped write!