He’s throwing some major shade! Griffin Johnson seemingly slammed ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio in his new song, “Convenient,” released on Sunday, September 21.

“In a world full of deception, be the person that forgives. I’m setting the record straight, but I’ve forgiven. Life’s too short to hold a grudge,” the TikTok star, 21, wrote on Twitter following the release of the tune.

Griffin dropped his apparent diss track just after Dixie, 19, premiered the music video for her “Be Happy” remix, in which she kissed fellow influencer Noah Beck. Although he never mentioned Dixie and Noah by name, Griffin appeared to make reference to their rumored relationship with the line: “You said you’re just friends but you’re wearing his clothes.”

Ever since romance rumors first started swirling between Dixie and Noah, the two have publicly denied that there’s anything romantic going on and assured fans they’re “just friends.” Previously, Griffin responded to the rumors and said he didn’t care if his ex had a new man.

“Yeah, dude, I don’t care. We’re friends!” he told Hollywood Fix on September 8. “They looked happy. Noah’s doggin’ out. Respect, you know?”

In his song, Griffin seemingly denied cheating on Dixie throughout their relationship.

“She said I cheated / And that’s just f–ked up / But you believed it,” the former Sway House member sang in the chorus.

Breakup rumors between Griffin and Dixie first hit the web after some eagle-eyed fan noticed that the couple unfollowed each other on various social media platforms. Then, a TikTok video went viral in which Griffin was accused of cheating on Dixie. The girl in the video alleged that Griffin had messaged her and said he was “single.”

Following their split — which was confirmed in a YouTube video from August 2 — Dixie claimed to have “48 screenshots” that proved Griffin cheated “during the relationship.” He responded to her social media posts with an apology uploaded to Twitter on September 1.

“I want to publicly apologize to Dixie for the hurt that I have caused. I am human, I am not proud of some of my choices,” Griffin wrote. “I have dealt with a lot of this in an immature manner because honestly, I had no idea what to do. I’m not asking for forgiveness, I just want to cut the bulls–t and let everyone understand my thoughts and know that I am sorry.”

