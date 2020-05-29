TikTok star Anthony Reeves has taken to social media and asked fans to stop showing up at the Sway House after the news of Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler‘s arrest.

“Appreciate all of the love and support but standing outside our house and knocking on the door, or having your parents knocking on the door, it’s really invading,” the 18-year-old wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, May 27. “I don’t wanna be a d**k but basically the only privacy we get is it at the house and it’s being taken away.”

He continued the next day, “Also just walking up and trying to record the inside or record us in our house is also very weird. Please stop. Thank you.”

also just walking up and trying to record the inside or record us in our house is also very weird. please stop. thank you <3 — anthony:) (@imanthonyreeves) May 28, 2020

For those who missed it, Anthony’s request to fans came just a few days after Us Weekly reported that follow Sway House members Bryce and Jaden were both charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, which is a misdemeanor. Jaden was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, less than 400 grams, which is a felony. The jail administrator for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the outlet that they both posted bail on Tuesday, May 26.

An alleged video of the arrest has also made its way around the web. The clip seemingly showed the two influencers (who are both members of the TikTok squad Sway House) getting pulled over by police and being detained. The boys were allegedly taking a road trip with some other members of the internet famous group at the time of their arrest.

Now, Bryce has returned to social media for the first time since the arrest, and he seemed completely unbothered by the event in his first post.

“Be grateful,” the influencer captioned two shots of him having fun on a tennis court, which were posted to Instagram on Thursday, May 28. In one of them, he even gave the camera the middle finger. He also posted a selfie to his Instagram Stories.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.