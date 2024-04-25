Alex Warren is revealing where he’s at with former Hype House members — and why some aren’t invited to his upcoming wedding.

The TikTok star, 23, was a guest on the “The Viall Files” podcast in an episode posted on Thursday, April 25, where he opened up about his wedding to Kouvr Annon, and how he’s no longer on “speaking terms” with Hype House co-founder and manager Thomas Petrou.

ICYMI, the Hype House was a collective of teenage TikTok personalities based in California, where creators lived and created content — and even eventually became a reality show on Netflix in 2022 (although it only lasted one season). The house was co-founded by several TikToks stars, including Alex and Thomas.

“We would make jokes like, ‘If you can’t make TikToks, you can’t eat,’ because of how hard Thomas was on everyone about posting,” Alex told podcast host Nick Viall, before being asked who Thomas was. “He’s the guy who will take credit for creating Hype House.”

“I am not on speaking terms with him,” Alex continued, “that being said, he was just someone who wanted to be apart of something very badly and found himself very luckily in the hands of Hype House.”

Alex also revealed details on his upcoming wedding to Kouvr, who is also a TikTok star and former member of the content house.

“It’s in June,” he revealed, “It’s 350 people. We just invited like some of the Hype House people,” he said, before admitting: “I am not saying who’s not invited.”

Alex and Kouvr have been dating since 2018, eventually announcing their engagement in December 2022.

The couple recounted the beginning of their relationship during Netflix’s Hype House reality show, revealing that they had met through a mutual friend on Snapchat. They went public with their relationship on Instagram in December 2018 and eventually both became members of TikTok’s Hype House.

Alex posted a video of his proposal on his Instagram page in 2022, where the internet personality got down on one knee in the snow and asked his longtime love to marry him.

“I proposed to my best friend,” he captioned the video. Showing off their engagement photos in a second post, Alex wrote, “I can’t wait to show our kids these photos one day and show that it is possible to get the prettiest girl at school.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.