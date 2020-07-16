Fans are concerned for Charli D’Amelio after fellow TikTok star Lovely Peaches — whose real name is Brittany Johnson — allegedly sent the 16-year-old a series of threatening DMs on Instagram. According to a video posted by YouTube star Anna Oop, after all of her social media was taken down, Peaches made a new account and seemingly posted photos outside Charli’s house.

“We’re still at Charli’s,” one caption read, alongside an alleged photo of the influencer’s home.

Anna also alleged that fans who followed Peaches’ private Instagram account sent screenshots of her DMs to Charli, which she seemingly shared to her Instagram Stories. Some of them seemingly read, “Turn yourself in,” and, “We not playing.”

For those who missed it, this came just days after Peaches was banned from TikTok after she posted a since-removed video on July 2, that was recorded and reposted by fans, where she also threatened Charli.

The 19-year-old creator has become popular on the app for her controversial and sometimes explicit videos. Recently, fans were greeted with a message on her profile reading, “This account was banned due to multiple community guideline violations,” after claiming that she hired “the perfect 30-year-old man” to sexually assault Charli during a livestream. Peaches also asked viewers to leave the 16-year-old’s location in the comments of live video.

According to reports, in a since-expired Instagram Stories post, Peaches also added, “@charlidamelio you sit back and watch your fans bully other influencers, your fans been bullying me and other influencers and you sit back and watch.”

Fans online were quick to come to Charli’s defense and started multiple petitions to “press charges” and ban Peaches from all social media. Some of her TikTok followers also showed some serious concern after they noticed what appeared to be a person watching her in the background of one of her videos. The influencer posted a clip of herself dancing to TikTok on June 26, 2020, but when some people pointed out that there seemed to be a creepy hooded figure in it, they started to freak out and quickly took to the comment section to voice their concerns. Yeah, if you look closely, you can see what appears to be a person sticking their head out from behind her house, and then slowly moving out of frame.

Charli has yet to publicly address the situation, but while talking to paparazzi in a recent video from Sunday, July 5, her sister Dixie, spoken out about the situation.

“I don’t know if we’re allowed to talk about it too much. We’re just trying to figure it out and protect our family obviously,” after confirming that, at the time, Peaches did not come to their house.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

