Landon Barker is “Over You,” Charli D’Amelio! Well, kind of. The son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker just dropped a breakup song one month after confirming his split from the TikTok star.

“I can’t get out of my bed, your voice inside of my head. Our favorite song on repeat,” he sings in the first verse. “I’ll try my best to forget all of the words that you said. Act like it’s nothing to me, this happens every time. I wish that I could rewind and end things differently, but can’t bring myself to move on.”

Throughout the chorus, he croons over missing someone now that they’re gone and that he’ll “get over you baby, over my dead body.”

“There’s nothing I can do, ’cause you were never just somebody,” he sings. “Still remember the highs, the lows, you come, you go.”

ICYMI, Charli, 19, and Landon, 20, called it quits after more than a year of dating on February 7, 2024.

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together,” Landon wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “We broke up to focus on ourselves.”

Landon went on to note that he and Charli still remain on “good terms,” despite their breakup.

“We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much.”

ICYMI, the young stars first sparked dating rumors after Charli was spotted leaving Landon’s concert in June 2022 and were confirmed to be “in the early stages of dating,” later that month, a source told J-14. “They are enjoying getting to know each other,” the insider added.

Their February 2024 breakup isn’t the first time the two have broken up — as they had a brief breakup during The D’Amelio Show, which aired via Hulu in October 2023.

“Landon and I just broke up,” Charli confessed during the show. “Kinda started in the Bahamas. The trip was not as picture perfect as it seemed at all. He, like, flipped out. He was like, ‘You don’t know how to handle my anxiety.’ So, I was like, alright.”

She went on to say that they were “fighting every single night” on the trip. “It was every little thing that I did,” Charli added. “Then, he left 10 minutes before my birthday and didn’t say anything to me.”

