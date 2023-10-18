Landon Barker admitted he “did some bulls–t” that caused his and Charli D’Amelio‘s brief split.

While the couple has since reconciled, their breakup was chronicled on an episode of The D’Amelio Show season 3, which was released on Wednesday, October 18.

“Landon said, ‘Char just broke up with me.’ I said, ‘What the f–k happened?'” Dixie D’Amelio said during her confessional, noting the split happened as she was “walking out the door” to film the show. Landon’s text read, “I did some bulls–t, I don’t wanna drag you into it. I just want to tell you if you don’t see me around for a while.”

As Charli walked into the house to film, Dixie noted that she’s “so bad at acting” that something isn’t wrong.

“Oh, hey. How’s it going? You look great. You OK? Come here,” Dixie asked Charli. “Don’t cry, no. … Are you single?”

Charli and Landon first sparked romance rumors in June 2022, when they were spotted on various outings together. They pair made things Instagram official the following month, but their short split occurred following Charli’s birthday in May of this year.

“Landon and I just broke up,” Charli confessed during The D’Amelio Show season 3 finale — the second episode released on Wednesday. “Kinda started in the Bahamas. The trip was not as picture perfect as it seemed at all. He, like, flipped out. He was like, ‘You don’t know how to handle my anxiety.’ So, I was like, alright.”

Charli went on to say that they were “fighting every single night” during her birthday trip. “It was every little thing that I did,” she continued. “Then, he left 10 minutes before my birthday and didn’t say anything to me.”

The internet star said that her friends were asking for Landon, but she didn’t know where he went.

“We got back and I left and I went to the couch and I was going to go sleep there so he could have his space,” she recalled. “He was just so mad at me. This morning, I convinced myself I was crazy then I talked to him and now I’m single.”

Charli went on to say that she didn’t really know how she was actually feeling following the split.

“I feel a little naive and I feel stupid for knowing all of the arguments and all of the stuff that was going on and bragging about how perfect he is,” she said. “I don’t think that I did something wrong. And I think in a lot of these situations that have happened that I still end up apologizing and I feel guilty, but I’m not perfect. And I know that.”

All episodes of The D’Amelio Show season 3 are now streaming via Hulu.

