TikTok star Lovely Peaches — whose real name is Brittany Johnson — was banned from the video streaming app after she posted a since-removed video on July 2, that was recorded and reposted by fans, where she threatened Charli D’Amelio.

The 19-year-old creator has become popular on the app for her controversial and sometimes explicit videos. Recently, fans were greeted with a message on her profile reading, “This account was banned due to multiple community guideline violations,” after claiming that she hired “the perfect 30-year-old man” to sexually assault Charli during a livestream. Peaches also asked viewers to leave the 16-year-old’s location in the comments of live video.

According to reports, in a since-expired Instagram Stories post, Peaches also added, “@charlidamelio you sit back and watch your fans bully other influencers, your fans been bullying me and other influencers and you sit back and watch.”

Fans online were quick to come to Charli’s defense and started multiple petitions to “press charges” and ban Peaches from all social media.

Fellow TikTok star Avani Gregg also spoke out against Peaches and called out Instagram for allowing Peaches to keep her platform on photo sharing app.

“.@instagram take away @ lovelypeachesmusic100 platform? Y’all keeping her platform up makes [you] a part of the problem. Please take into consideration what you’re allowing on [your] platform?!” she wrote on Twitter.

.@instagram take away @ lovelypeachesmusic100 platform ???? y’all keeping her platform up makes u a part of the problem. please take into consideration what you’re allowing on ur platform?!??!! — avani dicaprio (1990s edition) (@lilpapivoni) July 2, 2020

Diego Martir — who appeared alongside Charli’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio, on the Brat Show Attaway General — also said he “decided to not associate” himself with Peaches anymore after they seemingly dated in June. According to screenshots obtained by fans, Peaches also allegedly shared Diego’s phone number in a since-expired Instagram Stories post.

Charli has yet to publicly address the situation, but while talking to paparazzi in a recent video from Sunday, July 5, Dixie said she doesn’t know if she’s “allowed” to discuss the drama and added that they’re trying to “figure it out” and “protect our family.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

