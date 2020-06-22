TikTok star Ellie Zeiler has taken to social media and clarified some seemingly shady comments she made about lookalike Charli D’Amelio. As it turns out, she wasn’t talking about the TikTok Queen herself after all, but instead, she said she was talking about someone else entirely.

For those who missed it, the drama started after Ryan Clements seemingly insinuated that Charli was better than Ellie with a comment.

Ellie wrote back and said, “But who is that?” and some people speculated that she was talking about Charli. But according to screenshots posted on the Instagram account TikTok room, Ellie replied to a fan and set the record straight.

“If you check TikTok Room I said, ‘Who is that’ to the guy that made fun of me. No disrespect towards Charli at all,” the 16-year-old wrote.

Then, she cleared up the situation during a livestream.

“Ryan like started this with me and of course I’m going to defend myself,” Ellie explained in a video posted to TikTok Room. “I said, ‘Who is that,’ talking about Ryan. I was not talking about Charli.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Ellie had to defend herself against haters who claimed she was trying to copy Charli. Previously, TikTok Room posted screenshots of the internet star responding to some commenters who asked her to admit that she’s trying to be exactly like “the queen.”

“Maybe when [you] have [your] own identity, it’ll be better sis,” one person wrote. Ellie replied, “Awe, I have my own identity. Good luck with that bad attitude, sis.”

Another person pointed out, “[You] look like Charli, but [you] don’t dance like Charli.”

She wrote back, “Probably because I’m Ellie!”

For those who don’t know Ellie was first accused of copying Charli back in April. At first, she gained a lot of attention online due to the two teens’ resemblance. Then, some people claimed that she had made a fake Twitter account where she pretended to be Charli. Ellie denied that she created the account, and eventually, the real Twitter user came forward. The account has since been taken down.

Since then, Ellie has continued her rise to fame on the internet and she even seemingly joined Daisy Keech‘s new TikTok squad, The Clubhouse!

