It looks like there’s no bad blood between Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg! The TikTok star shut down rumors that they were feuding after all old shady comments that she had seemingly liked in the past resurfaced.

In recent weeks, screenshots went viral that showed that Charli had seemingly hit the like button on a comment that claimed she was going to “replace” Avani in 2019. But when asked about the situation by photographers on Saturday, June 27, she made it clear that the drama was definitely behind them.

“I’d have to say Avani is probably one of my closest friends out here,” the social media star explained. “She knows that I love her, and I know that she loves me, and I feel like that’s all that really matters.”

Phew! As fans know, this comes just weeks after Addison Rae issued a public apology for liking nasty messages about Charli. One of the comments, which was posted in November 2019, read, “I mean [Charli] is pretty but the prettiest girl on TikTok? No, definitely not so who start the hype about her.” Another questioned why Charli was verified and Addison wasn’t.

But after coming under fire in recent weeks, Addison took to Instagram to clear the air once and for all. She wrote in a comment, which was screenshotted and reposted by the account TikTok Room, “Yes, I did like the comments … I didn’t know her and hadn’t met her. This is no excuse but I will say, I had just gotten out of an extremely toxic and mentally abusive relationship that tore my heart to shreds. I was fully depressed and hated myself. I thought I was worthless without him after five years of being together. I searched for compliments and love from others because I couldn’t love myself without him.”

“It’s so gross and makes me really sad to think about to this day,” she continued. “But, I do know that I’ve loved and supported Charli since the day I met her. I think Charli deserves everything she’s done, and I know she genuinely loves doing this and loves her supporters. I already told her that she doesn’t need to forgive me, but I will say I was insanely desperate for love at the point of my life and that was what I had. (Still terrible, and I really don’t want to sound like an excuse because it’s not OK to do regardless). I love and know Charli and will love and support her no matter what.”

Charli later told photographers, “Once you’re friends, you just stay friends. Things happened in the past, no hard feelings from me what so ever.”

