Get ready to see Dixie D’Amelio like never before! That’s right, the TikTok star is about to make her acting debut in the brand new BRAT series Attaway General, and we have a sneak peak of the upcoming show!

For those who missed it, it was first announced that the 18-year-old would star alongside fellow TikTokers Gabby Morrison, Griffin Johnson, Diego Martir, Madi Monroe, Lauren Kettering and Eric Montanez in the digital series back in February 2020. Now, after months of waiting, the show’s first trailer is finally here and, boy, does the series look like it’s going to be good!

But when will it premiere, you ask? Well, you might want to mark your calendars, guys, because Attaway General premieres on YouTube on May 20, 2020.

According to the trailer’s description, the series is all about what happens “when four very different teens arrive at Attaway General Hospital’s prestigious volunteer program, they must learn to work together to survive the program and make a difference in the lives of their patients. Georgia (played by Dixie), Kit (played by Gabby), Rosie (played by Lauren) and Jack (played by Diego) must learn to work together as they volunteer at Attaway General Hospital. Will they be able to put their personal feelings aside and make a difference in the lives of their patients?”

During a recent interview with Insider, Dixie even dished on her dreams of becoming an actress.

“I’ve done theater all my life, so being involved in acting and singing is so exciting, because I’m finally getting the opportunity where I can show things that I’m interested in, but to an audience who wants to see it, which is just so humbling. I’m so grateful for it,” the internet star dished.

It’s safe to say that Dixie is totally going to slay the acting game after Attaway General finally premieres!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.