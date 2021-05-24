Going strong! Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck packed on the PDA in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23, hours before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

During their L.A. outing, the TikTok stars held hands and walked down the street while wearing face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the photos, Dixie’s long brunette hair was down around her shoulders as she wore a cream sweater paired with denim shorts and white Prada shoes. She also held her phone in her hand and had a matching Prada purse on her arm. Noah, for his part, had on blue shorts and a black sweatshirt paired with Vans sneakers. The couple looked cute while enjoying their day out.

Later that same day, Noah and Dixie walked their first red carpet together at the BBMAs. Per pictures obtained by Just Jared Jr., the songstress and her boyfriend dressed to the nines for the event. Dixie went for a long silver gown while Noah had on an all-black suit. She announced AJR’s performance during the awards show.

After months of telling fans that they were nothing more than friends, Noah and Dixie went public with their romance in October 2020, a month after privately making things official. “There was this lifeguard tower that we always used to sit at, and just talk and stuff,” Noah shared during a YouTube video at the time. “So basically, I took her to Malibu on September 25, we went to the lifeguard post and I decorated it with candles. I brought s’mores … I got some stuff out of the trunk, decorated the lifeguard post, like rose petals, candles, stuff like that. I came back when I was done decorating, walked her there, and she knew what was happening, I think. And then I just popped the question!”

Since then, they’ve been relationship goals! The pair constantly creates adorable TikTok videos together and gushes over their relationship during various interviews.

“I can definitely see myself marrying Dixie, and that’s the goal,” the Sway House member told Entertainment Tonight in January, noting, “I just never thought I would have a chance” with Dixie. “I don’t wanna waste my time. I don’t wanna be with someone if the intention is not to date to marry them. I think she’s my forever person,” he explained.

Scroll through our gallery to see Noah and Dixie’s PDA-filled pics from their day out in Los Angeles.

