When it comes to his love life, Noah Beck keeps dating details semi-public. The former Sway House star is known for his relationship with Dixie D’Amelio. They started dating in September 2020 but have since raised questions about the status of their romance.

“I’ve been telling a lot of people we’re kind of keeping things offline,” Noah told E! News in February 2022. “And since we’ve been doing so, it’s been good. It’s been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way.”

He continued, “We kind of just enjoy time together rather than like seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense. We’re doing it for each other and that’s what it’s all about.”

But are they still together, and who has Noah dated in the past? Keep reading for details on his dating history, exes and more.

What Happened Between Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio?

A month after they started dating, the duo confirmed their relationship in October 2020. Initially, they planned to keep things out of the public eye, but quickly became social media’s favorite couple. When season 2 of The D’Amelio Show premiered via Hulu in September 2022, it was revealed that Noah and Dixie had split in late 2021. However, it appeared they had reconciled after the fact.

“We’ve decided to fully take our relationship off of the internet. And whether we’re together or not is like kind of … if you want information you should watch our Hulu show,” Dixie shared on the “BFFs” podcast in May 2022, noting that they “needed a break” from the public perception of their romance.

While it’s unclear where they stand now, Noah hinted at his single status on an October 2022 episode of his “Put a Sock in It” podcast. At the time, cohost Larri “Larray” Merritt asked, “What are your thoughts on dating? How do you feel? I mean isn’t it public now?”

Noah replied, “I don’t even know. I’m living alone right now. I got a new place by myself. I too feel like I’m content at home, sometimes.”

Who Else Has Noah Beck Dated?

During his time as a TikTok star, the budding actor has only been in a public relationship with Dixie.

“Since we, kind of, kept it offline, it’s been nice,” Noah told Extra in February 2022 about preferring private relationships. “We can really focus on how we want to be portrayed in individual careers, rather than relying on each other. I don’t think we were, but it’s nice.”

