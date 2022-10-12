Is Noah Beck off the market? The internet star has made headlines for his relationship with Dixie D’Amelio, but where does his relationship status stand now? Keep reading for details.

Is Noah Beck Single?

While it’s unclear the status of his dating life, the former Sway House member’s “Put a Sock in It” podcast cohost, Larri “Larray” Merritt, seemingly revealed that Noah is living the “single life,” during an October 2022 episode of their show.

“I mean what are your thoughts on dating? How do you feel?” Larry asked. “I mean isn’t it public now?”

Noah for his part, replied, “I don’t even know. I’m living alone right now. I got a new place by myself. I too feel like I’m content at home, sometimes.”

Reps for Noah did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Did Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio Break Up?

While it’s unclear where they stand now since neither has explicitly clarified the status of their relationship, the pair experienced a brief breakup in 2021.

“Noah — I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Dixie told her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, during her Hulu series, The D’Amelio Show, which was filmed late last year. “I feel like I’m very stressed out about the whole situation. We’re not really talking right now. We’ve come to that conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk for a little bit, but we’re broken up.”

She added, “I think Noah and I are both on the same page. We were just both getting very frustrated for a lot of reasons. It wasn’t worth it. We don’t want to see the other one upset.”

At the time, they kept their breakup out of the public eye and seemingly reconciled.

“That’s like one of those things that, we’re 21-year-olds who started a relationship during quarantine, got to see each other every day and then started working where we can’t see each other at all, are busy and tired and trying to build a career,” Dixie told J-14 exclusively about putting their relationship on the show. “So, just being able to discuss that on the show is really cool and getting to see both of our sides. For now, keeping our relationship offline and just letting us [figure out] how can we navigate this life and find our happiness again with work and friends and family is really important to us. So, I think that’s what we’re both focusing on.”

