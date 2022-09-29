They’re spilling the tea! Dixie D’Amelio teases fans will get “answers” about her and Noah Beck‘s relationship status during The D’Amelio Show season 2, in an exclusive video interview with J-14.

The “Wild” songstress, 21, jokes that “we confuse things a hundred percent more,” before her sister, Charli D’Amelio, jumps in and adds, “I’m confused” about what’s going on between them. However, Dixie does tell viewers that there are “a million answers in the show” and they can “take whichever [answer] you want” after watching it.

“That’s like one of those things that, we’re 21-year-olds who started a relationship during quarantine, got to see each other every day and then started working where we can’t see each other at all, are busy and tired and trying to build a career,” she adds, while promoting the series. “So, just being able to discuss that on the show is really cool and getting to see both of our sides. For now, keeping our relationship offline and just letting us [figure out] how can we navigate this life and find our happiness again with work and friends and family is really important to us. So, I think that’s what we’re both focusing on.”

Charli chimes in, “Yes. You’ll have to wait and see!”

During the D’Amelio Show season 2 premiere episode, which came out on Wednesday, September 28, it was revealed that Dixie and Noah did have a brief breakup in late 2021 after she was feeling “stressed out” about balancing a career and a relationship.

“I haven’t been able to give all of my time into a relationship. I’m not really sure where things stand between us right now,” the A Letter to Me musician admits in one scene. Then, at the end of episode two, Dixie reveals that she and Noah decided to call it quits.

“Noah — I don’t know what’s going on with that,” the Connecticut native tells her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio. “I feel like I’m very stressed out about the whole situation. We’re not really talking right now. We’ve come to that conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk for a little bit, but we’re broken up.”

Despite the constant questions about Dixie and Noah’s relationship, the family tells J-14 that dealing with commentary from the public and haters online has continued to get easier.

“I engage with my followers that are positive and want that engagement, and the rest of it, I don’t even look at it,” Heidi shares. Charli notes that the negative comments haven’t “bothered me in a really long time, so that means that either I’m doing really good or it’ll hit me soon.”

The Dancing With the Stars competitor went on to explain there are “ups and downs” with a career online. “Recently, I’ve been too busy to look at anything negative,” Charli says. “So doing good.”

The first two episodes of The D’Amelio Show season 2 are now streaming via Hulu with new episodes premiering every Wednesday.

