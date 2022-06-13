She’s making music for herself and doesn’t care who knows it! Dixie D’Amelio‘s debut album, A Letter to Me, paints an “authentic” picture of the TikTok star-turned-music sensation, she exclusively tells J-14. “It is a letter to me.”

Dixie, 20, says — while appearing at the Puma store in New York City on Friday, June 10, during an intimate performance — that she always had her listeners in the back of her mind, but admits that creating the album was a very personal process.

“At the end of the day, obviously, it’d be cool if [the music is] relatable, but I did this album for me — it is a letter to me — and I just wanted it to be authentic,” she shares.

The 15-song record — including the single “Wild” — is split into two parts with Dixie putting “the slower, more emotional songs at the end” but singing about her whole life up to this point.

“All the songs aren’t really about anyone in my life anytime recently,” she explains. “I’ve had relationships before I did social media. I’ve had real-life experiences and friendships. So, I feel like I pulled from my whole life and not just the last two years.”

Before A Letter to Me, Dixie released various singles — like “Psycho” and “One Whole Day” — but the only one of her prior tracks that made it on to the record was her debut single, “Be Happy.” And, yes, this was a conscious decision.

“We did that to show growth,” Dixie says. “I mean, that’s what the whole album is about, just figuring out life. I have no clue what I’m doing most of the time, and I feel like a lot of people have no idea what they’re doing. Fake it until you make it. With ‘Be Happy,’ I was just starting with recording songs. I’ve done music my whole life, but that was the first song I recorded, and I felt like it would be cool to listen to the whole album and then hear ‘Be Happy’ at the end.”

Through her album-making process and showing her life on Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show, Dixie explains to J-14 that she’s gained confidence by “growing up” and “having my family.” The songstress, along with her sister, Charli D’Amelio, and their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, are also looking forward to showing how things have changed when the docuseries returns for the forthcoming second season.

“It’s definitely focused more on our work journeys. Now, we can leave the house a little bit more, so showing what we do every day really getting into our paths,” Dixie teases, noting that The D’Amelio Show season 2 will “definitely” feature behind-the-scenes moments from the making of her album. Don’t worry, there will also be moments with Noah Beck!

“Noah’s on the show, and we talk about everything and get to the real stuff. I feel like it’s all just the truth, and we’re teenagers who are figuring things out,” she says of their romance. The duo recently decided to be more private with their relationship, which keeps fans on their toes wondering if #Doah is still together.

“It’s weird that people care,” Dixie explains. “So, it’s kind of fun to mess with it.”

