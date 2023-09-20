No bad blood! Dixie D’Amelio said she and Noah Beck are “on good terms” following their 2022 split.

Do Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck Still Talk After Their 2022 Split?

While it’s unclear what the status of their relationship is after their split, Dixie shared a major update during The D’Amelio Show season 3 premiere in September 2023.

“So much has happened since we’ve broken up. I’m not the same person I was when I dated him,” she said. “I have no bad feelings towards, but him I’m just, kind of, ready for that chapter of my life to be over.”

How Long Were Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck Together?

The former flames started dating in September 2020, then went public with their relationship the following month. In 2021, Dixie and Noah took a brief break, which was revealed during season 2 of The D’Amelio Show.

“Noah — I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Dixie told her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, during an episode that aired via Hulu in September 2022. “I feel like I’m very stressed out about the whole situation. We’re not really talking right now. We’ve come to that conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk for a little bit, but we’re broken up.”

At the time, Dixie explained that he would “get frustrated” because she “wouldn’t make as many sacrifices for him as he would for me.” However, it was only a “step back” for their relationship as they ended up reconciling shortly thereafter.

That being said, their official breakup was confirmed in November 2022. At the time Noah’s publicist revealed to The New York Times that they were “no longer together but remain close friends.”

Is Dixie D’Amelio Single?

“I’ve been single for six months at this point,” she shared on The D’Amelio Show in September 2023. “I’m very happy. I’m definitely a lot more confident. A lot more myself. I’m making new friends and going out more, which has been really good.”

As of July 2023, Dixie has been romantically linked to NHL star Trevor Zegras. Reps for Dixie and Trevor did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

