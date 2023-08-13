Is Dixie D’Amelio on or off the market?! Since her breakup with TikTok star Noah Beck in 2022, fans are dying to know if she’s invited new love into her life! Keep reading for details on her love life, her breakup with Noah and so much more.

Is Dixie D’Amelio Single? 2023 Dating Update

Dixie sparked dating rumors with NHL player Trevor Zegras after celebrity gossip account Deux Moi seemingly revealed their romance in late July 2023, based on an anonymous tip. The insider Instagram account posted a series of text messages from a source, claiming to have seen Dixie with the hockey pro while out on a date.

Neither has publicly commented on the relationship rumors thus far. Reps for Dixie and Trevor did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

When Did Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck Break Up?

Noah confirmed his breakup from Dixie to The New York Times in November 2022. “We can confirm that the pair are no longer together but remain close friends.”

The confirmation came months after breakup rumors started spiraling on social media. Before their split in 2022, the duo experienced a short breakup in 2021. “Noah — I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Dixie told her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, during her Hulu series, The D’Amelio Show. “I feel like I’m very stressed out about the whole situation. We’re not really talking right now. We’ve come to that conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk for a little bit, but we’re broken up.”

However, Dixie and Noah seemingly got back together sometime in 2022, before officially calling it quits in the latter part of the year.

ICYMI, the TikTok stars first went public with their romance in September 2020. While they were open about their romance in the beginning, the pair eventually made the decision to keep things out of the public eye.

“I’ve been telling a lot of people we’re kind of keeping things offline,” Noah told E! News of wanting to his keep their relationship private at the time. “And since we’ve been doing so, it’s been good. It’s been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way.”

He added: “We kind of just enjoy time together rather than like seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense. We’re doing it for each other and that’s what it’s all about.”

