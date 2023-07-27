Is Dixie D’Amelio moving on after her 2022 breakup with Noah Beck? Fans are convinced the TikTok star is currently dating NHL player Trevor Zegras. Keep reading to see why!

Is Dixie D’Amelio Dating Trevor Zegras?

Dixie, 21, and Trevor, 22, first sparked relationship rumors after celebrity gossip account Deux Moi seemingly revealed their romance in late July 2023, based on an anonymous tip. The insider Instagram account posted a series of text messages from a source, claiming to have seen Dixie with the hockey pro while out on a date.

Neither have publicly commented on the relationship rumors thus far. Reps for Dixie and Trevor did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Who Is Trevor Zegras?

Trevor is a professional ice hockey center for the Anaheim Ducks. Before being selected by the National Hockey League in 2019 for the Ducks, he played at Boston University Terriers men’s ice hockey team for the 2019–20 NCAA season.

One fan tweeted, “Trevor Zegras and Dixie D’Amelio dating rumors was not on my 2023 offseason bingo card but it is quite funny.”

When Did Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck Break Up?

“We can confirm that the pair are no longer together but remain close friends,” Noah’s publicist confirmed to The New York Times in November 2022 of his and Dixie’s relationship. The confirmation came months after breakup rumors first surfaced between the two.

ICYMI, the TikTok stars first went public with their romance in September 2020. While they were open about their romance in the beginning, the pair eventually made the decision to keep things out of the public eye.

“I’ve been telling a lot of people we’re kind of keeping things offline,” Noah told E! News in February 2022. “And since we’ve been doing so, it’s been good. It’s been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way.”

Before their split in 2022, the pair experienced a short breakup in 2021. “Noah — I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Dixie told her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, during her Hulu series, The D’Amelio Show. “I feel like I’m very stressed out about the whole situation. We’re not really talking right now. We’ve come to that conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk for a little bit, but we’re broken up.”

She added, “I think Noah and I are both on the same page. We were just both getting very frustrated for a lot of reasons. It wasn’t worth it. We don’t want to see the other one upset.”

