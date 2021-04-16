She has friends in high places! Dixie D’Amelio has recruited some pretty famous faces to appear on her totally upgraded YouTube series, The Early Late Night Show.

What started as a small show filmed in the TikTok star’s house has become a full-blown production with its own seriously stunning set. Dixie first launched the internet series in August 2020. For the first few episodes, she interviewed TikTok stars and musicians before going on a brief hiatus. In April 2021, the Connecticut native made her return to YouTube with a surprise video drop.

“I’M BACK!!!! The Early Late Night Show returns bigger and better than ever!! I’m so excited to air this second season of my talk show,” the influencer wrote in the video’s description. “It’s all because of you that the Dixie D’Amelio Show evolved into this. We have some awesome episodes and amazing guests this season I cannot wait for you to see!”

Instead of filming in her home’s entryway with two hot pink chairs, Dixie had a fully decorated living room set with multiple spray painted walls, a giant pink gummy bear, candles and a hot pink couch. “I know I’ve been gone for a while, but I am back and ready to keep going with crazy things this season,” she said during the debut episode. “We’ve come a long way since season 1.”

To kick off the totally revamped series, Dixie started off by interviewing herself. Together, two versions of Dixie talked all things music, “new and exciting” projects and, of course, her relationship with Noah Beck.

“Having these crazy opportunities is … crazy, you know?” the brunette beauty explained. “I try to look at the positive of it all because if anyone else was in my position I feel like they would probably do the same thing. I have to know that there’s always going to be haters and jealousy if you’re doing something that someone else wants to do. I was super happy and more stuff on the way!”

After rising to fame on the TikTok app alongside her sister, Charli D’Amelio, in late-2019, Dixie kicked off her budding music career. She’s since gained millions of followers which has allowed her some major opportunities, including hosting a talk show. With her status as an internet personality, Dixie has access to some big stars, some of which have even appeared as guests on her show!

