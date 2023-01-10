You might recognize Blake Gray from your TikTok’s For You page, but did you know that the social media star used to work as an actor? Keep reading for everything we know about the actor-turned-TikToker including his age, his dating life and his rise to stardom.

Who Is Blake Gray?

The influencer, 22, originally rose to fame via Instagram prior to the days of TikTok, when Blake was around 15 years old. “I remember I grew like 200 followers in a day, and I felt pretty cool about myself,” Blake told MOOD Magazine. “I was like, ‘Oh, this is dope having followers. This is nice. Like, let me see if I can get some more followers. And I started posting videos, and I had a viral video and it kind of led me to leave school and focus on homeschool and then I started traveling.”

From there, he moved from Texas to a content house in Los Angeles with four fellow influencers, which he described the experience as, “Just working out every morning and then make a bunch of content in the afternoon.”

Blake then began to make videos for Musica.ly, an older version of TikTok at the time, until the app shut down in 2018. When TikTok made its (re)introduction, Blake was one of the first stars to gain traction on the app, making lifestyle and dance videos.

Prior to his rise to fame, Blake also tried his hand at acting in 2016 and acted in a short film called Of Ice Cream and Punching Bags.

Who Is Blake Gray Dating?

Blake has been dating fellow influencer Amelie Zilber since 2020. When they first started dating, Amelie revealed in an interview with Tom Ward that their relationship wasn’t anything serious (yet). “Blake and I have been going on dates, yes,” she began. “I’ve known Blake for maybe a year now. I’ve know him for a long time and we’re sort of just seeing how things work.”

After dating for over two years, we can assume that things have been going well! The two often post photos and videos of one another on social media.

In September 2022, Blake posted a tribute to his girlfriend celebrating their second anniversary via Instagram. “It’s been 2 years and I’m still dating my dream girl,” he wrote as his caption. “Happy Anniversary baby I love you.”

