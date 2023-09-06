What went wrong? Joe Jonas officially filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday, September 5, J-14 can confirm. The couple were married for four years and shared two children together before calling it quits.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the couple shared in a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday, September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Keep reading for details on their split, why they broke up and more.

Why Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Divorced?

Their relationship was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Before the divorce filing went public, multiple outlets reported that Joe was gearing up to hire a divorce lawyer. TMZ was first to report the news on September 3, with the publication claiming that the former couple were having “serious problems” before their split.

Amid divorce rumors, eagle-eyed fans attending Jonas Brothers concerts were quick to keep an eye on Joe’s ring finger, revealing whether or not he had his wedding band on. For some shows, the musician appeared to go without the ring, but he was spotted wearing it at others. In fact, he even posted an Instagram photo with his wedding band front and center on September 4.

Will Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Joint Custody of Their Kids?

The filing obtained by Us Weekly noted that their two children have been residing with Joe in Miami, Florida. However, it also stated that “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

Joe and Sophie welcomed their first child, Willa, in July 2020. Their second daughter was born in July 2022. While they have yet to publicly reveal the name of their second child, her initials are D.J., as reported by E! News.

How Long Were Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Together?

They first sparked romance rumors in 2016, after they were spotted at the same Halloween party together. In the months that followed, the duo became Instagram official and Joe officially proposed in October 2017. The couple didn’t get married until nearly two years later — with multiple ceremonies.

Joe and Sophie’s first wedding came in May 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. One month later, the couple, along with their family and friends, traveled to France for a second wedding.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.