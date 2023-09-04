Trouble in paradise? Multiple reports have revealed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed for divorce, sparking major split speculation between the two.

TMZ was first to report the news in September 2023, reporting that Joe was in the midst of hiring a divorce lawyer. The site also reported that the duo had been having “serious problems” for months ahead of the news.

Keep reading for everything we know.

Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Split?

While it’s unclear where their relationship stands right now, multiple reports have claimed that the duo are headed for a split. The news comes after eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice in September 2023 that Joe was performing alongside the Jonas Brothers without his wedding ring during various dates on their ongoing The Tour. Amid split speculation, Joe appeared to take the stage on September 3 with his wedding band, per Page Six.

How Long Have Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Been Together?

Joe and Sophie first got together in 2016, after the singer slid into the Game of Thrones star’s Instagram DMs.

“We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Sophie recalled to Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in March 2019. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

After they met up for a date, Joe and Sophie were attached at the hip.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d–k,” Sophie told Elle U.K. in March 2020 about their first date. “The best thing was that he didn’t bring security … I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked.”

Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Still Married?

In October 2017, they announced their engagement via Instagram. Nearly two years later, they officially tied the knot — twice.

Joe and Sophie first got married in a Las Vegas wedding that took place in May 2019, following the Billboard Music Awards. One month later, they gathered all their friends and family in France for their official wedding ceremony.

In July 2020, the couple welcomed their first baby together — a daughter named Willa. Their second child, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born in July 2022.

In September 2023, news of a possible split first broke.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.