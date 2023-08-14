The Jonas Brothers have officially kickstarted The Tour in August 2023, which included both old and new JoBro bangers! Keep reading for a breakdown of their setlist.

What Albums Are On The Jonas Brothers ‘The Tour’ Setlist?

The trio, that includes Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, went through nearly their entire discography for the first two nights of The Tour at Yankees Stadium in New York — in August 2023 — playing songs from five albums: Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, Happiness Begins and The Album.

“The first self-titled album has some jams on it,” Joe Jonas told People Magazine in August 2023. “We performed a dress rehearsal with about 200 fans, and it was really nice to see the reactions to some of the medleys, or, we call them mosaics, that we put together of certain songs that it would be difficult to play the entire song—we kind of blend them together. Seeing the reactions and how they responded, that was some of my favorite stuff.”

The Tour includes more than 90 concert dates, with the boys performing across the United States throughout 2023, and international dates kickstarting in 2024.

“If you’re an OG superfan or if you’re more into the new stuff, I think you’re going to be pleasantly surprised and have a great time,” Joe added. “There’s something for everybody.”

The Jonas Brothers ‘The Tour’ Setlist

“Wings” (Instrumental)

“Celebrate!”

“What a Man Gotta Do”

“S.O.S.”

“Hold On”

“Goodnight and Goodbye”

“That’s Just The Way We Roll”

“Still In Love With You”

“Australia”

“Hollywood”

“Just Friends”

“Games”

“Jersey”

“Hello Beautiful”

“Inseparable”

“Take A Breath”

“When You Look Me In The Eyes”

“Year 3000”

“Summer Baby”

“Vacation Eyes”

“Sail Away”

“Little Bird”

“A Little Bit Longer”

“Can’t Have You”

“Sorry”

“BB Good”

“Shelf”

“Got Me Going Crazy”

“Video Girl”

“One Man Show”

“Pushin’ Me Away”

“Tonight”

“Lovebug”

“Burnin’ Up”

“Waffle House”

“Montana Sky”

“Miracle”

“Fly With Me”

“Hey Baby”

“Poison Ivy”

“Much Better”

“World War III”

“Don’t Speak”

“What Did I Do To Your Heart”

“Paranoid”

“Turn Right”

“Before The Storm”

“Black Keys”

“Jealous”

“Cake By The Ocean”

“Walls”

“Comeback”

“Rollercoaster”

“Strangers”

“Used To Be”

“Cool”

“Trust”

“Every Single Time”

“Happy When I’m Sad”

“Don’t Throw it Away”

“Love Her”

“Hesitate”

“I Believe”

“Only Human”

“Sucker”

“Leave Before You Love Me”

