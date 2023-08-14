Just three boys from New Jersey taking on the stage! The Jonas Brothers — consisting of Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas — kicked of The Tour on August 12, 2023, with two shows at Yankee Stadium before hitting the road to other venues around the world. The highly-anticipated tour comes following the release of the group’s sixth studio record, The Album, in May 2023.

“It’s going to be a pretty magical way to start the tour,” Joe teased during an interview with Variety ahead of the Yankee Stadium shows. “We’ve been in rehearsals for about a month now.”

Nick, for his part, teased many surprise guests at the show as well.

“They’re very famous,” he shared. “The surprise is going to be combination of different things that don’t necessarily include us. In other words, I will be excited to be watching this moment from backstage and seeing how the audience reacts.”

Perhaps he was referring to Jimmy Fallon singing “Mr. Brightside” by “The Killers” during the second Yankee Stadium show. However, that wasn’t the only celebrity guest. Jon Bellion, Kirk Franklin and, of course, their former bodyguard, Big Rob (whose real name is Robert Feggans), joined the Jonas Brothers on stage throughout the evening.

For the first two nights of The Tour, the trio went through nearly their entire discography playing songs from five albums — Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, Happiness Begins and The Album. Ahead of the major tour, Joe revealed to Variety that they previewed the show to a lucky group of 200 long-time listeners.

“They were very engaged the whole time,” he shared. “I feel like it’s really easy to digest even if you’re not a super fan. But really for us it’s like walking through memory lane with our fans. It’s really great to see a lot of our fans grow up with us. A lot of them our age, if not older. Looking out at the dress rehearsal, I was like, ‘That fan was at a school tour we did in ’07 or ’08.’”

Other than their on-stage special guests, some celebs sat in the audience to support the Jonas Brothers as well. Click through our gallery to see which stars attended The Tour.

