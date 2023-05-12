The Album is here. The Jonas Brothers released their sixth album on May 12, 2023, and we’ve already destroyed the replay button. Keep reading for a lyric breakdown for each of the album’s 12 tracks.

“We did record a lot of music before and through the pandemic, but then we lived our life for a while,” Kevin told People on writing the album in June 2022. “We write together, so you’re processing it with your brothers, which is helpful.”

During the same interview, Nick teased that “it’s some of our favorite stuff we’ve ever done.” He added, “It’s easy to fall into old creative patterns, but the sound that we’re tapping into is really unique for us.”

“Wings” served as the first single off the JoBros’ sixth studio album.

“We didn’t really know which song to start with,” Joe admitted to Billboard of choosing “Wings” as the first single. “We have love for all of them and it’s hard to call it a single. … I would call it an introduction song to the album. It really feels like a good entryway into what you’re gonna hear for the rest of the body of work.”

“You are the one, the sun, the light of day / You are the wings I need to fly away,” Nick sings in the first verse. Joe and Kevin take it away for the chorus, singing: “When you give me love, I feel it, I feel it, I feel like / I ran through the ceilin’, the ceilin’, the ceilin’ / No, my life, it never had a meanin’, a meanin’, a meanin’ / You gave me a reason, you got me believin’, you’re makin’ me say.”

“It might be the shortest song on the album, but I like it because it feels like a trailer to the rest of the body of work,” Joe told Variety following the song’s release. “Also ‘Montana Sky.’ There’s a lot more acoustic guitar and real organic instruments that tap into a bunch of different influences, but we’re aware of the fact that we’re not a country act. (Album producer) Jon [Bellion] flipped it on its head — he’s got a modern edge to everything he does, even if it has really classic elements.”

