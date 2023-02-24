The Jonas Brothers are back, baby! Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have “Wings” in their new single released on February 24, 2023. It serves as the first track from their forthcoming album, The Album. Keep reading for the fun, upbeat song’s meaning and lyric breakdown.

The Jonas Brothers ‘Wings’ Single: Lyric Breakdown

The single is a funky spin on a love song, describing their significant others as the “wings to fly away” and giving their lives meaning.

“You are the one, the sun, the light of day / You are the wings I need to fly away,” Nick sings in the first verse. Joe and Kevin take it away for the chorus, singing: “When you give me love, I feel it, I feel it, I feel like / I ran through the ceilin’, the ceilin’, the ceilin’ / No, my life, it never had a meanin’, a meanin’, a meanin’ / You gave me a reason, you got me believin’, you’re makin’ me say.”

“It might be the shortest song on the album, but I like it because it feels like a trailer to the rest of the body of work,” Joe told Variety following the song’s release. “Also ‘Montana Sky.’ There’s a lot more acoustic guitar and real organic instruments that tap into a bunch of different influences, but we’re aware of the fact that we’re not a country act. (Album producer) Jon [Bellion] flipped it on its head — he’s got a modern edge to everything he does, even if it has really classic elements.”

Jonas Brothers to Release ‘The Album’: Release Date, Tracklist

“Wings” serves as the first single from the JoBros upcoming studio album The Album, which drops on May 5.

“We didn’t really know which song to start with,” Joe admitted to Billboard of choosing “Wings” as the first single for their upcoming album titled appropriately, The Album. “We have love for all of them and it’s hard to call it a single. … I would call it an introduction song to the album. It really feels like a good entryway into what you’re gonna hear for the rest of the body of work.”

Before revealing that Jon Bellion would be featured on their upcoming album, Joe called the jam “a good entryway into what you’re gonna hear for the rest of the body of work.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.