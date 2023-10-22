These stars love NFL players — and we don’t blame them. Taylor Swift made headlines for her romance with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce in 2023, but she’s not the only well-known name who has been spotted out with an athlete.

Alix Earle, for one, took to her “Hot Mess” podcast and spilled all the tea on “NFL man” (as she calls him), who has since been revealed as Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios.

“Neither of us were really looking for a serious committed relationship, we were just having fun,” Alix revealed during a September 2023 “Hot Mess” episode of her fling with Braxton. “I just wanted someone to hang out with, have fun, but I wasn’t looking for anyone serious, and neither was he.”

At the time, Alix explained that she wasn’t looking to “be tied down right now” and was focusing on “figuring out this next chapter of my life.” However, she and NFL man — ahem, Braxton — have posted some pretty PDA-filled photos on Instagram since then.

“I’m back in Miami, I’m just settling into my apartment, I have my good group of girlfriends here and I’m still hanging out with NFL guy — but there’s no pressure on it as of now,” she continued during the episode. “We’re gonna see where it goes, I’m having fun, but you may or may not see at some Dolphins games.”

While Alix is making headlines for her romance, Hailee Steinfeld is keep her relationship with Buffalo Bills player Josh Allen under the radar.

The Pitch Perfect actress was first linked to the football star in May 2023, and photographed kissing him on vacation months later. While she’s stayed mum about their romance, Josh hopes they can get some privacy.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he explained on the “Pardon My Take” podcast in August 2023, referring to the kissing photos which were shared that July. “I just, like, felt this gross feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

Despite their hope to keep things out of the public eye, Hailee has been spotted cheering Josh on at some games.

Scroll through our gallery to see which other Young Hollywood stars have been romantically linked to NFL stars.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.