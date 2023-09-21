Alix Earle is giving us the morning debrief! The TikTok star’s new podcast “Hot Mess” premiered its first episode on Thursday, September 21, and it gives fans an inside look into her life, where she reminisces about past college stories, talks past (and current) relationships and so much more! Keep reading to uncover the biggest revelations from Alix’s first episode.

If you (somehow) don’t know Alix, she’s considered the new ‘It girl of TikTok,’ and she’s literally everywhere. The social media star posts daily vlogs and makeup routines every day while keeping it real, and leading an extremely busy life as a now-post-grad college student.

Her new “Hot Mess” podcast is park of The Unwell Network, a production company created by Alex Cooper, the host of hit podcast “Call Her Daddy.”

In August 2023, it was announced that Alix signed a deal with the network, which is pitched “as a production shingle for catering to Gen Z audiences with unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation,” according to Deadline.

The Unwell Network is a subsidiary of Tending, the media company that Alex founded in June 2023 with her fiancé, Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. “We live in a world where we are inundated with content, but The Unwell Network will be the source everyone can go to for unique perspectives exploring what’s top-of-mind today for this generation,” Alex said in a statement.

“I’m so excited to announce the first of many creators in the Unwell Network’s family,” Alex continued. “Alix Earle and Madeline Argy both have a unique presence that captivates an audience, but I love how they approach content in very different ways… I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish.”

Alix’s “Hot Mess” podcast airs new episodes every Thursday. During the first episode, Alix spoke about where she stands with rumored NFL boyfriend Braxton Berrios, details on her ex-boyfriend and some hilarious stories that took place while being a college student at the University of Miami.

