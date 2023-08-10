Madeline Argy is unwell — well, at least that’s the name of her new network! Podcast host of “Call Her Daddy,” Alexander Cooper, just launched her new Unwell Network in August 2023, which will feature voices from Alix Earle to Madeline herself!

Keep reading for everything we know about the British TikTok star, including her age, rise to stardom, boyfriend and more.

Who Is Madeline Argy?

You probably recognize Madeline’s face, or at least her surprisingly satisfyingly fast manner of speaking while telling stories, on TikTok. The English star is known for her hilarious story times on the video platform, and has garnered over 4 million followers.

Madeline was born on July 7, 2000, in Sussex, England, but now resides in London. She first began posting on TikTok in March 2021, starting with lip-syncing videos before transitioning to her now-iconic story times.

What Is ‘The Unwell Network’?

In August 2023, it was announced that Madeline signed a deal with The Unwell Network, pitched “as a production shingle for catering to Gen Z audiences with unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation,” according to Deadline.

The Unwell Network is a subsidiary of Tending, the media company that Alex founded in June 2023 with her fiancé, Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. “We live in a world where we are inundated with content, but The Unwell Network will be the source everyone can go to for unique perspectives exploring what’s top-of-mind today for this generation,” Alex said in a statement.

“I’m so excited to announce the first of many creators in the Unwell Network’s family,” Alex continued. “Alix Earle and Madeline Argy both have a unique presence that captivates an audience, but I love how they approach content in very different ways… I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish.”

Who Is Madeline Argy Dating?

Madeline is reportedly dating London-based rapper Central Cee, who have been rumored to be together since September 2022. Neither has officially confirmed that they’re together, but often post each other on social media, hinting at a romantic relationship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.