Who is Alix Earle? The new ‘It girl of TikTok’ is literally everywhere — and we love to see it! The social media star posts daily vlogs and makeup routines every day while keeping it real, and leading an extremely busy life as a college student! Keep reading for everything we know about the TikTok star.

Who Is Alix Earle?

Alix, 22, is a senior at the University of Miami, and has quickly become one of the fastest growing creators on TikTok. Her videos rack up millions of views for her content that varies from “get ready with me” videos, partying and opening up about topics most creators don’t like to talk about such as mental health, her struggle with acne and how social media is often “fake.”

“I’ve shared the good, the bad and the ugly because that’s just life and what makes us human – no matter what age you are,” Alix told HollywoodLife in March 2023. “Growing up as a social media user, I have seen time and time again the same type of perfected and flawless images and videos. I find that a lot of what people post online is fabricated to look a certain way, but I hope that by keeping it real it inspires others to do the same.”

“It’s never easy to put your insecurities out there, but I’m so happy that by sharing my acne and mental health journey I am able to impact so many people,” she continued. “I was nervous at first, but after receiving numerous DMs telling me how much these videos meant to me, I knew it was worth it.”

Who Has Alix Earle Dated?

Prior to her huge blowup on TikTok, the social media user dated former Yankee player Tyler Wade for three months before they broke up in December 2022.

“We haven’t been together for a hot minute,” Alix revealed about the split in a TikTok Live video at the time. “I’ve just been hiding it from you guys because I didn’t feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend — we were not even dating like a week or two ago.”

As for why they broke up, the TikTok It girl revealed that they had been “fighting for a bit” and she was “not happy” with how she had been feeling in the relationship.

“He wouldn’t post me,” the internet personality added. “We went to a wedding and got all these good photos together and two selfies of him, and he was like, ‘Oh how many pictures should I post?’ and I was thinking, ‘Aw he’s going to post me.'”

