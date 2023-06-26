Breaking it down! Alix Earle has blown up on TikTok thanks to her “Get Ready With Me” videos, but is the internet personality single? From public breakups to romance rumors with some major athletes, she’s been making some headlines for her love life.

Keep reading for all the details.

Is Alix Earle Single?

Fans were quick to speculate that Alix was dating NFL player Braxton Berrios after the pair had been spotted together on various occasions throughout May 2023. The following month, they were seen hanging out at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, New York. The music festival’s official Instagram page shared a photo of Alix and Braxton sitting together.

The two have yet to confirm romance rumors thus far.

Is Alix Earle Dating Braxton Berrios?

Romance rumors are swirling, but it’s unclear what’s really going down between them. However, Alix shared a TikTok video in June 2023, featuring a mystery man, and some fans are speculating that it’s Braxton giving her a hug.

Did Alix Earle and Tyler Wade Break Up?

Ahead of the romance rumors with Braxton, Alix made headlines for her public relationship with MLB star Tyler Wade and their subsequent breakup. She seemingly called out the former New York Yankees outfielder in December 2022, following their split.

“We haven’t been together for a hot minute,” Alix shared in a TikTok Live at the time. “I’ve just been hiding it from you guys because I didn’t feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend — we were not even dating like a week or two ago.”

Noting that they had been “fighting for a bit,” Alix went on to say that she was “not happy” with certain aspects of the relationship.

“He wouldn’t post me,” she continued. “We went to a wedding and got all these good photos together and two selfies of him, and he was like, ‘Oh, how many pictures should I post?’ and I was thinking, ‘Aw he’s going to post me.’”

After her comments went viral, Alix opened up about dealing with a public breakup in the social media age.

“It can get a little crazy out there and everyone has their opinions,” she explained on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” in May 2023. “Not only are you going through a breakup, but I’m scrolling through and I’m seeing everyone else post about my breakup.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.