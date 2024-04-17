Caitlin Clark has changed the world of basketball forever, and fans are dying to know more about the soon-to-be WNBA superstar, including details on her love life. The Iowa alum has shared several details about her boyfriend via social media — keep reading to learn more about him!

When Did Caitlin Clark Start Dating Boyfriend?

Caitlin, 22, went Instagram official with fellow basketball player and Iowa alum Connor McCaffrey, 25, in August 2023, alongside a photo of them on a boat. “Best end to summer🖤,” the basketball pro captioned the post.

ICYMI, the Iowa Hawkeye alum was snatched up by Indiana Fever on Monday, April 15. “I got a little anxious there before the pick,” Caitlin said in an interview with ESPN.

“I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade, and it’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, just trying to soak it in.”

Caitlin has made waves in women’s sports, and reached a record-breaking score of 3,951 points as she wrapped up her college season.

Who Is Connor McCaffrey?

Following his graduation in spring 2023, Connor began working as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers.

“It’s a way in,” he told the Des Moines Register in 2023, expressing interest in becoming a coach someday like his father. “It’s an entry-level job. You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do.”

Connor was a four-star recruit for the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning several honors throughout his college career, including the team’s Academic Excellence Award. While dating Caitlin, he’s become one of her biggest supporters.

Caitlin led the Iowa Hawkeyes to the 2024 NCAA women’s basketball championship after a record-breaking season and was later selected by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 WNBA draft pick. When it comes to her look at the draft, Caitlin turned heads in an all-Prada outfit — marking the first time the luxury brand has dressed an athlete for the NBA or WNBA draft.

A fan on X asked for McCaffrey’s honest reaction to the look, to which he replied, “😲🫢🤤.”

As they celebrated her career milestone, Caitlin gushed over her boyfriend in a sweet Instagram Story following the draft.

“My fave person in the world,” she captioned the April 2024 post.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.