Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes might have been an unexpected couple when they first started dating, but now they’re definitely one of our favorites! From being super supportive of one another’s careers, to posting their love via social media and gushing about the other every chance they get, it really doesn’t get more adorable. Keep reading for all of Kelsea’s quotes about her beau.

The two first went public with their relationship in January 2023, after Chase uploaded an Instagram carousel post that featured one snapshot of him and Kelsea attending a football game together.

The country music star spoke about the pair’s subtle soft launch during a podcast episode of “Call Her Daddy” in February 2023. “We had been hanging out and people got a photo of us at the game, at the championship. And so that was kind of just going,” she recalled. “And he was like, ‘I mean, it’s gonna keep going. So should I just like poke the bear?’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ And the poking the bear was like a photo of me just like, leaning on him.”

Since then, the two have confirmed their relationship publicly multiple times and made their red carpet debut in April at the 2023 CMT Awards.

“The thing that we’ve decided, and to each their own, is when you’re with someone that you feel secure with and that you’re proud to be with, why not share it?” Kelsea revealed of her and Chase’s public relationship during a July 2023 StyleCaster interview. “He’s also a Virgo; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page. It’s been half a year and it’s been great.”

Kelsea revealed that she was actually the one who made the first move in their relationship. For Chase’s 31st birthday, the songstress posted a screenshot of the first exchange she shared with her future boyfriend via Instagram.

She slid into his DMs, writing, “Hiii chase stokes,” and the Outer Banks actor responded a little over two hours later: “Hey there how u doin.” She then responded, “i’m kels, nice to meet you,” along with a smiley emoji — and the rest was history.

Scroll through our gallery for everything Kelsea has ever said about her boyfriend, Chase.

