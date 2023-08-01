Still going strong? Despite breakup rumors between Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini, the couple is still so in love.

“Happy national boo thang day,” the Outer Banks actor shared via Instagram in August 2023, showing off a photo of himself and the songstress. “Love lovin’ you.”

Keep reading for all the details on their relationship, breakup rumors and where they stand now.

Are Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Still Together?

Yes, the actor and singer are still going strong.

The pair met after Kelsea slid into Chase’s Instagram messages. “I’ve never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in,” she shared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in February 2023.

“I’m really relearning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself,” the “Penthouse” songstress added at the time. “And it’s been a really beautiful reawakening.”

While the pair hasn’t spoken that much about their relationship in interviews, only sharing a few snippets here and there, they’ve shared tons of photos on social media. Chase was the first to reveal their budding romance in January 2023, when he posted a photo of them cuddled up at football game. From that point on, the duo has continued to showcase their love.

“Oh, my gosh, she seriously is the best human being on planet Earth and she’s so damn talented,” Chase gushed over Kelsea during an interview with E! News in June 2023. “I was just watching videos, she’s been sending me stuff from last night in Santa Barbara. Just to see her music and her shine in the ways that she is in recent times, it’s been beautiful.”

Did Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Break Up?

Split rumors between the two started swirling in May 2023, but Kelsea was quick to shut them down. During an Instagram Q & A with fans, someone asked, “Did u and Chase break up?”

In response, Kelsea shared a photo of them sharing a kiss, alongside a caption that read, “Nah.”

Since then, the “Blindsided” singer has explained their decision to go public.

“The thing that we’ve decided, and to each their own, is when you’re with someone that you feel secure with and that you’re proud to be with, why not share it?” Kelsea explained during a July 2023 StyleCaster interview. “He’s also a Virgo; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page. It’s been half a year and it’s been great.”

