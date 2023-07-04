What’s the tea on the latest relationship breakups, makeups and shakeups in Hollywood? Get ready for a major romance report! It’s summer 2023, so there are sure to be some major changes in store when it comes to the biggest celebrity couples.

Millie Bobby Brown, for one, is gearing up to tie the knot with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. The couple has been together since late 2021, and announced their engagement in April 2023.

“We met on Instagram, the [good] old Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then … what can I say?” Millie revealed in a Wired interview from November 2022. They’ve been going strong ever since. When it comes to wedding planing, the couple has been pretty tight-lipped thus far, only sharing pictures from their June 2023 engagement party.

One couple who isn’t keeping things out of the public eye is Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. These two love to pack on the PDA any chance they get!

“It’s impossible to do it all ‘right’ and make everyone happy,” the country singer told InStyle in June 2023, appearing to make a reference to her new romance. “So, I’m just taking it day by day and keeping a solid pulse on if I’m being authentic in my own little journey of happiness and growth.”

Chase, for his part, can’t stop gushing over his girlfriend.

“Oh, my gosh, she seriously is the best human being on planet Earth and she’s so damn talented,” he told E! News during a June 2023 interview. “I was just watching videos, she’s been sending me stuff from last night in Santa Barbara. Just to see her music and her shine in the ways that she is in recent times, it’s been beautiful.”

Can someone say match made in heaven? And, to make matters even better, Chase surprised Kelsea on tour in June 2023.

“I’m touring, he’s filming. But he still flew from Charleston to Seattle for 24 hours to surprise me and see the show,” she shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “This man.”

Scroll through our gallery for more celebrity couple updates.

For more love life details, pick up the latest issue of J-14, on newsstands and online now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.