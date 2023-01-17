Does Chase Stokes have a new love in his life following his split with his Outer Banks costar Madelyn Cline? The Netflix actor posted an Instagram photo cuddling next to country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini on January 13, 2023, successfully sparking dating rumors. Keep reading for everything we know about their romance.

Is Chase Stokes Dating Kelsea Ballerini?

Following his Instagram post, Kelsea fueled even more romance rumors after posting her own Instagram photo carousel.

Of the photos the singer-songwriter shared, one pic included Chase tagged as the photographer. She leaned in for a close-up with a grinning face while wearing a Tennessee Vol’s baseball cap reading “Knoxville” on it, in honor of her hometown.

A few days later, Kelsea responded to the rumors in a TikTok which included a screenshot from the gossip site DeuxMoi that featured comments about her alleged relationship. “I know, I know, I know,” she said via a TikTok clip on January 16. “Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening, guys. What? Let’s not do this.”

Where Is Kelsea Ballerini From?

The singer, 29, is best known for her country pop stardom, where she’s produced hits such as “I Quit Drinking,” “This Feeling” and “half of my hometown (feat. Kenny Chesney).”

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Kelsea began songwriting as a child and wrote her very first song for her mother at 12 years old. She attended Lipscomb University for two years until she decided to pursue a musical career. Since the start of her career, she has received countless awards and accolades and has become one of the most successful female artists in the Country genre.

Kelsea has spoken about how she often writes music for herself, and not an audience. “I don’t really do it for the point of making a record or not making a record…I just do it for me because it’s always been the most pure part of what I get to do,” she told EUPHORIA in October 2022. “It’s the way I process my life and it’s the way I express myself and it’s just pure and it’s mine until I decide if it makes a record or not.”

Was Kelsea Ballerini Married?

The Tennessee native finalized her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans in November 2022. The two were married from August 2017 to August 2022, when they announced their split.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Kelsea wrote via Instagram at the time. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

