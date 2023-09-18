Kelsea Ballerini sliding into Chase Stokes‘ DMs, thus creating one of the most iconic celebrity couples, is the ultimate power move. The country pop star revealed *exactly* what she wrote in her first message to the Outer Banks actor on Instagram — including his reply. Keep reading for all of the details.

How Did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Meet?

Kelsea revealed a screenshot of the first exchange she shared with her future boyfriend via Instagram in honor of his 31st birthday in September 2023.

The songstress slid into his DMs, writing, “Hiii chase stokes,” and the Netflix star responded a little over two hours later: “Hey there how u doin.” She then responded, “i’m kels, nice to meet you,” along with a smiley emoji — and the rest was history.

“Happy birthday, my sweet virgo,” she wrote as the caption of the post, which included multiple photos and videos of the couple being cuties.

When Did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Start Dating?

The two first went public with their relationship in January 2023, after Chase uploaded an Instagram carousel post that featured one snapshot of him and Kelsea attending a football game together.

Kelsea spoke about the subtle soft launch of their relationship during a podcast episode of “Call Her Daddy” in February 2023. “We had been hanging out and people got a photo of us at the game, at the championship. And so that was kind of just going,” she recalled. “And he was like, ‘I mean, it’s gonna keep going. So should I just like poke the bear?’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ And the poking the bear was like a photo of me just like, leaning on him.”

Since then, the two have confirmed their relationship publicly multiple times and made their red carpet debut in April at the 2023 CMT Awards.

“The thing that we’ve decided, and to each their own, is when you’re with someone that you feel secure with and that you’re proud to be with, why not share it?” Kelsea revealed of her and Chase’s public relationship during a July 2023 StyleCaster interview. “He’s also a Virgo; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page. It’s been half a year and it’s been great.”

