It may be the summer of love for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, but they’re not getting married any time soon!

Ever since the duo went public with their relationship in July 2019, fans have been speculating on whether or not Shawn got down on one knee and popped the question to his longtime love. Continuous rumors have led to both the “In My Blood” crooner and “Havana” songstress to deny engagement rumors over the years.

While Shawn and Camila may not be gearing up to walk down the aisle, it doesn’t mean they haven’t spoken about marriage. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight in December 2020, the Canada native said they have “absolutely” discussed their future together.

“I think for me, it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” Shawn said at the time. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young, so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

After years of wondering whether the singers were more than friends, Shawn and Camila took their relationship to the next level in the summer of 2019, and they’ve been going strong ever since.

“You know, I thought he was cute, but I was like, ‘He’s doing other stuff, so whatever,’” Camila recalled during Shawn’s 2020 Netflix documentary In Wonder. “I guess it must have been about four or five years ago, we were backstage at this Taylor Swift show. I went to his dressing room to say hi. And we, like, started writing this song. Then after that, we like, spent a lot of time with each other because we had the song together, and we did a whole Jingle Ball tour together. And that’s really when the f–king saga started. I really liked him. I guess he liked me, but I don’t really know.”

Thankfully, it all worked out! Once Shawn and Camila admitted their feelings for each other, they became relationship goals. In January 2021, the pair sparked engagement rumors after screenshots of an Instagram Stories post went viral. Images of the social media post shared by fans claimed that the Wonder musician had gotten down on one knee. While they didn’t publicly address rumors that specific time, both Shawn and Camila have denied proposal speculation on various occasions.

