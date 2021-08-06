Love is in the air for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello! The A-list couple showcased photos from their romantic August 2021 vacation to Mallorca, Spain with friends and family.

Between bathing suit pictures, shirtless snaps and images of their beach activities, fans wish they were having fun in the sun with the singing pair. Both Shawn and Camila have continued to upload various images via social media from their getaway. The “Don’t Go Yet” songstress, for one, shared a mirror bathing suit selfie alongside a kissy-face emoji. She also uploaded videos of her and her parents on the beach.

The stunning bathing suit photos come after Camila hit back at body-shamers with an inspirational TikTok about body positivity.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” the singer said in the now-viral video from July 2021. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn’t tucking it in. Because I was running and existing like a normal person who doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn,’ but then I reminded myself that being at war with your body is so last season.”

Camila added, “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

Similar to his girlfriend, Shawn also stripped down for a series of shirtless snaps that showed off his perfectly toned torso. The images, which were taken by Sylvie Konner, the digital marketing director at AG Artists, show Shawn standing in the ocean while wearing red bathing suit shorts. He also uploaded a separate series of images in which he’s wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored jeans while leaning on the front of a car.

Upon seeing the shirtless snaps, fans of the “In My Blood” crooner took to the comments section and freaked out.

“You are UNREAL,” one social media user declared. Another added, “This was uncalled for … but nonetheless appreciated.”

Even some of Shawn’s family friends chimed in! Fletcher, for one, commented, “Drop the workout routine.”

Singer Kat Cunning added, “Abs w Shawn,” alongside a series of praying hands emojis.

Between Shawn and Camila’s constant social media posts, fans have an inside look at their stunning trip. Scroll through our gallery to see all the photos.

