Couple goals? Shawn Mendes let the world know that sometimes his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, lets it rip when they’re together!

The “Havana” songstress, 24, — who has been showing off her comedic side via TikTok — uploaded a video on Wednesday, July 28, alongside a caption that read, “That first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human.”

In the now-viral clip, Shawn, 22, was walking out of their room as Camila mouthed, “Bye baby.” When the door shut behind him, the TikTok sound played a farting noise and fans watched the former Fifth Harmony member smile as she appeared to let one out now that her boyfriend was gone. After she also posted the video via Instagram, Shawn hit back with a comment that read, “But u do fart tho.”

@camilacabello That first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human ♬ Opportunity – Quvenzhané Wallis

Fans immediately flooded the comments section, with some replying to Shawn and others sharing how relatable her video is. The followers who responded to the “In My Blood” singer shared a series of crying laughing emojis. One social media user wrote, “OK, but this is so true, like why is it so embarrassing to fart in front of them?”

“The most relatable celebrity couple lmao,” another fan added. A third wrote, “SHAWMILA TIKTOK ERA YUP YUP.”

Shawn and Camila have been making headlines with their romance since before they were dating. After years of speculation surrounding their relationship, the duo went public in July 2019 and have been going strong ever since. Earlier this month, the duo celebrated their two-year anniversary with adorable Instagram tributes for each other. “Happy anniversary Kuko,” Camila captioned her post on Instagram. “Here’s to more joy, more friendship and more love.”

Weeks after their anniversary, the duo also had a romantic outing in New York City on July 23. Shawn and Camila held hands while walking around the Big Apple in matching vibrant outfits after she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that same night. While they were in the city, the Shawnmila TikTok era started.

During their trip, Shawn attempted to make a TikTok video, which he captioned, “I’ve been trying to make a TikTok for 2 hours.”

After Camila saw this, she couldn’t help but troll her other half. The “Don’t Go Yet” musician used Shawn’s sound to make fun of him asking fans to show off their best “baby yeahs.” The brunette beauty, for her part, didn’t sing her own version but instead mouthed along to Shawn’s, mistakes and all.

“My fave TikTok,” she captioned the clip. Yeah, these two are definitely meant to be.

