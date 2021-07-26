Dressed to the nines! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello showed off their best looks while enjoying a romantic date night in New York City on Friday, July 23. The “In My Blood” singer, 22, matched the “Havana” songstress, 24, as they walked around the Big Apple holding hands as they headed to dinner.

Camila wore a long yellow dress paired with matching heels and gold earrings. Her hair hung down her back in a long braid, and she held her cell phone in her hand. Shawn, for his part, opted for light-colored jeans with a light blue top adorned with a tropical pattern that coordinated with his girlfriend’s look. As for shoes, the Canadian crooner stayed comfy in white sneakers. The couple — who has been dating since July 2019 — smiled and looked so in love during their outing.

Shawn and Camila’s date came hours after the X Factor alum announced her third solo album, Familia. Along with sharing the record’s title, Camila also dropped her first single “Don’t Go Yet.”

“This whole album to me was inspired by two things: family and food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to break bread with. Who you want to sit at the dinner table with, cook a meal for, get wine-drunk with, and dance in the living room with,” the former Fifth Harmony member shared via Instagram. “To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people. Moments where the food you cooked together feeds your soul and so does the laughter, conversation and emotional intimacy. I hope you enjoy it and I hope it inspires many wine drunk kitchen dance parties for you and your familia.”

After performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that same evening, Camila slipped into her yellow dress and surprised fans with an impromptu performance of the track while in attendance at a Pedrito Martinez concert. “You’re incredible,” Camila shared on social media alongside a video of her performing at the concert. “That show left us all speechless, pleasure to make music with u.”

Similarly, the upcoming Cinderella star also posted a photo of her wearing the yellow dress alongside a caption that read, “Baby, don’t go yet cuz I wore this dress for a lil drama.”

