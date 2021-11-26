Sparking split rumors! Little Mix fans have wondered if Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have plans to disband the girl group following Jesy Nelson‘s departure.

The group, known for their single “Wings,” was formed during season 8 of U.K.’s The X Factor and went on to win the reality competition series. Since then, they’ve released six studio albums — DNA, Salute, Get Weird, Glory Days, LM5 and Confetti. But in December 2020, Jesy announced that she was leaving the group.

“After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” Little Mix shared in a social media statement at the time. “We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.”

She went on to launch a solo music career and spoke out about her departure.

“I haven’t spoken to the girls,” Jesy admitted to Glamour U.K. in an October 2021 interview. “It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then … Nothing.”

While the remaining three member off the band have stayed together and released the Between Us greatest hits album in November 2021, fans have wondered if they have plans to stick together or pursue their own careers outside of Little Mix.

“I think it’s incredible, for not only a pop act, but a girl band to have been around for 10 years and to have achieved all the things we’ve achieved,” Jade told Interview Magazine in November 2021. “It still blows my mind, it honestly doesn’t sink in properly, ever. I’m so grateful for each day of it, and am honestly still genuinely loving it. I think back then, when I was first put in the band, I knew it was special — it almost felt, as cheesy as it sounds, like fate. I just had a good feeling about it, but I never thought it would be this big.”

While the girls have discussed branching out from Little Mix, Jade seemingly shut down any split speculation when chatting with Apple Music 1’s Rebecca Judd in November 2021.

“[In] 10 years time. I don’t know,” she shared. “Well, obviously, I think that Little Mix will still be around. We’re always going to have each other.”

Scroll through our gallery for details on what the Little Mix ladies have said about staying together.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.