Days after Jesy Nelson spoke out about her current relationship with former Little Mix bandmates, it appears that there may be some drama between them.

On October 8, the now-solo songstress — Jesy officially announced her departure from Little Mix in December 2020 — dropped her debut single, “Boyz,” featuring Nicki Minaj. Following the music video’s release, fans accused the songstress of “Blackfishing,” which she has since addressed. In a statement to Vulture, Jesy revealed that members of her team “had deleted comments” calling out the British star for allegedly “Blackfishing” in the video.

“I know comments relating to this had previously been deleted from my IG account,” Jesy shared. “I’ve spent years being bullied online, so I limit the amount I go on socials. My management team have access to my account & they were trying to protect me & my mental health.”

In a separate statements shared with Vulture, Jesy further acknowledged the claims, saying, “I would never intentionally do anything to make myself look racially ambiguous, so that’s why I was initially shocked that the term was directed at me.”

Around the same time as the apparent scandal broke, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the remaining Little Mix members — Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall — appeared to unfollow Jesy on social media. This came days after Jesy told Glamour U.K. that she hasn’t been in contact with the girls since leaving the group.

“I haven’t spoken to the girls,” the X Factor alum shared on October 6. “It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then … Nothing.”

Jesy added, “Hopefully, at some point in the future, we can all come back together. I love them. They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don’t talk.”

In the months following her decision to leave Little Mix, Jesy spoke candidly about saying goodbye to the girl group.

“I feel like a lot of people think it’s selfish that I’ve left the group, and it really affected me at the start. I really didn’t want to upset people and I didn’t want people to think that about me,” the said on the “Reign With Josh Smith” podcast in September. “But I don’t care anymore because it was 10 years of my life that I was very unhappy with. And I needed to take myself out of that and genuinely do what’s going to make me happy. And some people may not understand that, but you live once, and you have to do what makes you happy.”

