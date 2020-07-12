Rowan Blanchard didn’t want to star in ‘Girl Meets World’ at first

Rowan admitted that she never really had any intention of ever being on a Disney Channel show, so almost wasn’t cast as Riley.

“My agent sent over Girl Meets World. I was like, ‘I will not do Disney ever in my life.’ I watched Disney, but I thought that if you wanted to be a serious film actress then you couldn’t be a Disney actress. Which is partially true — I do have to work harder to be taken seriously,” she said to The Edit.

Once she snagged the role however, she realized she now had such a great platform to do some amazing work.

“We started thinking about what it could be like if we made this show that was funny for kids, but was also teaching them something. Then, when I started discovering activism, I think it made the show that much better, because we were really getting into these topics, having conversations… If I didn’t like something I would talk to [the writers] about it. It was nice to feel heard and to be respected in a way that I didn’t necessarily feel on a lot of sets that I’d worked on previously,” Rowan explained.