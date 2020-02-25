Former Disney star Skai Jackson and rapper Bhad Bhabie are in the midst of a major feud, and J-14 is here to break the drama down once and for all.

It all started on Monday, February 24, when the internet star (whose real name is Danielle Bregoli) seemingly threatened the Jessie actress during an Instagram Live.

“Why are you so obsessed with me, b***h? I will literally kill you,” Danielle said. “I don’t know why you’re not understanding that. You’re so small, if I get my hands on you… it’s over, you’re going to the hospital. Get all the money you can, get all the shows and commercials you can because when I get ahold of you, you ain’t gonna be doing none of that s**t no more.”

The 16-year-old accused Skai of “talking s**t” about her on her private Instagram account, and flirting with her ex-boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy. After the livestream, Danielle also took to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Still can’t keep my name out of her mouth, SMH. This Disney thot wanna play… OK baby, let’s play then!”

“Unblock me you trifling h** a** and send me [your address] while you at it,” she added in another post.

“Call me a trouble maker or whatever you wanna call me, but unlike you scary h**s, I’m all about my respect and if I feel disrespected imma make it f**king known,” the “Gucci Flip Flops” songstress continued.

After that, Skai took to Twitter to seemingly address the situation.

“Book doing pretty well √ Finalizing makeup deal √ Shopping treatment to major studios and producers √ Working on speech for Ted Talk √ Going over scripts √ Recording Netflix animated series √ Vlogging for my YouTube channel √ Hosting 18,000 youth for We Day √ No time for negatives!” she wrote.

But the drama didn’t end there because the 17-year-old’s mom, Kiya Cole, even got involved!

“Let me tell you something, little girl! I’m definitely not the one to be played with! Don’t come on my d**n page with your trashy negativity,” she wrote in an Instagram comment on Tuesday, February 25. “How about you just put your address or phone number in my DM and I will gladly have this conversation with your mother. I’m NOT having it! Take this s**t somewhere else and leave my f**king daughter alone.”

Then, Danielle’s mom, Barbara Ann Bregoli, jumped in too!

“Oh listen to you preach. Tell your daughter to stop speaking on mine,” she replied. “You think you are calling my daughter ‘ratchet,’ remember I come from New York too.”

“You ain’t saying nothing but a word! If you want a problem with me, I will surely give you one,” Kiya fired back. The only a** you’ll be beating is your own daughter’s as we have all seen! You best leave me and mine alone! I will stomp a mud hole in your sloppy a**! Again… Ratchet see, ratchet do. Now I’m calling you ratchet, and what?”

“Aww you hurt my feelings. Guessing that Disney money too good, your poor daughter can’t be the girl she wants to be,” Barbara replied in one last comment.

“Telling me you’re from New York don’t mean a f**king thing to me! Your daughter is a hot a** mess! Always barking like a little chihuahua on social media like she has no f**king home training,” Skai’s mom answered. “Take that ghetto a** back to Florida and get the f**k off my d**n timeline. I do welcome you to DM me your info though.”

“Bro, this lil girl got her momma coming at me. Wow, she dead a** that scared,” Danielle wrote on her Instagram Stories after Skai’s mom left her comments. Wow, talk about no chill!

