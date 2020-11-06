Ever since she first stepped onto the TikTok scene, Zoe Laverne became a controversial name among those involved in influencer culture. Throughout her time in the spotlight, the internet star has racked up over 17 million TikTok followers but also found herself involved in some pretty major scandals.

Recently, Zoe, 19, found herself under fire after a leaked video appeared to show her kissing a 13-year-old fan named Connor, who she frequently made videos with. Prior to the video’s leak, alleged direct messages between Zoe’s ex-boyfriend, Cody Orlove, and one of her ex-friends were posted on the TikTok Room Instagram account. In the alleged messages, her friends said she “left because of [Zoe’s] interactions with Connor.”

After the video of Zoe appearing to kiss Connor was uploaded to, then subsequently deleted from, the TikTok Room Instagram account, the influencer addressed the situation in an Instagram Live video. She explained that she became “best friends” with Connor, according to clips from the livestream reposted online.

“It just happened,” Zoe said. “We both were in a dark place when we first became friends and we both just ended up catching feelings for each other. And friends do that, they catch feelings for each other. That’s not a bad thing. Yes, the age is a bad thing. Yes, it’s wrong. Yes, it’s not good. We both realized that and we stopped.”

Connor also addressed the situation during his own livestream, which has been reposted online, and said he and Zoe became “more than friends,” then realized it was “wrong.” Zoe and Connor have since stopped contacting each other and she has apologized further in a series of posts uploaded to her alleged private Instagram account, according to Insider.

Previously, Zoe has also received backlash for allegedly abusing her cat, cheating on her ex and more. Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Zoe’s troubled past.

