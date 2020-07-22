After a video of Zoe Laverne throwing her cat up into the air went viral, the TikTok star has spoken out and denied fan accusations that she abuses the kitten.

“I don’t know why he makes me do it to him — like multiple times — like, he likes being thrown up in the air,” she explained during an Instagram Live that was screenrecorded and reposted online. “It’s something that he likes. And all cats land on their feet, so I don’t know why that is getting spread around, that I’m, like, hurting my cat. But I would never hurt my precious little baby.”

As fans know, this isn’t the only controversy that the 19-year-old has been involved in lately. Earlier this month, Zoe came under fire from fans after a video of her crying and hating on Charli D’Amelio resurfaced online. After the clip went viral, the 19-year-old told the “truth” about the entire situation in a livestream.

For those who missed it, Zoe’s ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove shared the old video, which showed her getting emotional after Charli became close to surpassing the amount of followers she had on TikTok.

“I have literally been crying about this for, like, an hour. It’s just so, like, pathetic that she, like, comes in and almost passes me… She’s so close to passing me, and everybody’s reminding me that she’s gonna pass me!” Zoe said in the clip. “I just want to prove to this b***h that I am better than her, because I am Zoe f**king Laverne, and I am literally the star of TikTok! And TikTok is putting me down and lifting her up, and I’m about to go to TikTok headquarters and strangle their necks.”

She added, “I don’t want to be told I’m irrelevant.”

In her response, the internet star explained that when she said those things, her and Charli were not friends.

“The truth is, completely, Charli and I were not friends at the time. We weren’t close at all and obviously I let jealousy get the best of me and I took my anger out on the situation because I felt like I wasn’t good enough anymore,” Zoe revealed, according to a video screenrecorded and reposted on the TikTok Room Instagram account. “I was kind of putting myself down and then I was trying to hype myself up.”

Charli never publicly addressed the situation or explanation, but fans noticed that she seemingly unfollowed Zoe on Instagram at the time.

